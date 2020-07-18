LAFC Vs LA Galaxy Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Bob Bradley's LAFC will face Guillermo Schelotto's LA Galaxy in a crunch El Trafico derby on Saturday, July 18 at 10:30 pm ET (Sunday, 8 am IST). Matchday 11 of the MLS is Back Tournament will see the Group F encounter take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Here's a look at the LAFC vs LA Galaxy prediction, LAFC vs LA Galaxy h2h and the LAFC vs LA Galaxy live stream details.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy prediction and preview

On July 13, LA Galaxy began their MLS is Back Tournament against the Portland Timbers, while LAFC faced Houston Dynamo. LAFC were involved in an entertaining 3-3 draw against Houston while LA Galaxy began their tournament with a 2-1 loss against Portland. LA Galaxy will be hoping to secure their first points of the season while LAFC will be eager to build on their draw against Houston. Based on the current run of form, the LAFC vs LA Galaxy prediction is that LAFC will come away with the three points with a 2-1 win over their local rivals.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy h2h battles

The two Western Conference sides have played each other a total of six times with LAFC coming out victorious just once. LA Galaxy have recorded two wins over LAFC while there have been three draws over the past few seasons. Saturday's showdown will be the first time LAFC face off against LA Galaxy this season. The last encounter between these two derby combatants took place in the 2019 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs showdown which was won by LAFC, 5-3.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy team news and injuries

LAFC will miss star forward Carlos Vela, who is not taking part in the MLS is Back Tournament. However, LA Galaxy also will be without their Mexican superstar Jonathan dos Santos. Apart from that, there have been no fresh injury concerns for the two sides who are bound to field their strongest starting line-ups in a bid to qualify from the group stage.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch the LAFC vs LA Galaxy live stream on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. There will be no LAFC vs LA Galaxy live telecast on Indian television. However, fans in India can still watch the MLS is Back Tournament live by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports.

Image Credits - LAFC / LA Galaxy Instagram