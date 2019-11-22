The Debate
LaLiga: Leganes Vs Barcelona Live Streaming Details, Schedule, Preview

Football News

La Liga: FC Barcelona will face a struggling Leganes side on Saturday as Lionel Messi and co will look to maintain their supremacy over their Madrid rivals.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
LaLiga

Leganes and Barcelona will meet on Saturday at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in the La Liga. Leganes is on the last position in league with just six points, while Barcelona are first after collecting 25 points from 13 games. Keep reading for the Leganes vs Barcelona live streaming details.

La Liga: A close affair at the top

La Liga: Leganes vs Barcelona match preview

Leganes

Leganes have only won once in the league this season which came at home to Mallorca at the end of October. Since then, they lost to Real Madrid and managed to pick up a draw at Real Sociedad before the international break. The side will be without both Recio and Kevin Rodrigues because of suspension, while Alexander Szymanowski and Marc Navarro are still out with knee and thigh injuries respectively.

Leganes win-loss record: DLLWL

Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde's side have picked up 25 points from their 12 matches to top the table. They are level on points with second-placed Real Madrid and just one ahead of Atletico Madrid in third. The Catalan giants recovered from a 3-1 loss at Levante on November 2 by beating Celta Vigo 4-1 before the international break.

Nelson Semedo is out with a calf problem while fellow right-back Sergi Roberto is suspended, meaning that there could be a start for Moussa Wague at the back. Jordi Alba's hamstring problem is also expected to keep the Spaniard on the sidelines and Ivan Rakitic could also miss out with an Achilles issue.

Barcelona win-loss record: WDLWW

La Liga: Leganes vs Barcelona probable line-ups

Leganes possible starting lineup: Ivan Cuellar (GK), Roberto Rosales, Unai Bustinza, Kenneth Omeruo, Dimitris Siovas, Jonathan Cristian Silva, Oscar Rodriguez, Roque Mesa, Aitor Ruibal, Jose Arnaiz, Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (GK), Moussa Wague, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Junior Firpo, Arthur, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Antoinne Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

La Liga: Will Lionel Messi continue his goal-scoring form?

La Liga: Leganes vs Barcelona live streaming details

  • La Liga schedule: Saturday, November 23, 2019
  • Time: 5:30 PM IST
  • Live Streaming: Facebook Live

Published:
