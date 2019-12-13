LaLiga Matchday 17 Preview: Real Madrid, Barcelona Face Away Challenges In Crunch Weekend

Real Madrid take on Valencia in our highlight match of Matchday 17 in the LaLiga over the weekend. Real Sociedad host LaLiga leaders Barcelona who will aim to cement their spot at the summit of LaLiga ahead of the much-awaited ‘El Clasico’ on December 18. Here is our preview of LaLiga Matchday 17 along with the LaLiga fixtures list.

LaLiga fixtures: Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona, Dec 14

Real Sociedad have lost each of their five outings in the LaLiga against Barcelona. Meanwhile, Barcelona have only won two of their last nine matches against Real Sociedad in the Spanish top-flight. Will Lionel Messi and Co.secure all three points before the upcoming El Clasico?

LaLiga fixtures: Valencia vs Real Madrid, Dec 15

Valencia and Real Madrid, both secured a spot in the Round of 16 for this year's UEFA Champions League tournament earlier this week. The Spanish giants will both face-off at the Mestalla on Sunday night. Can Zinedine Zidane and Co. bag all three points as they push to win their first LaLiga title since the 2016-17 season?

LaLiga fixtures: Sevilla vs Villareal, Dec 14

Sevilla are currently third in the LaLiga table behind leaders - Barcelona and Real Madrid - with 31 points from 16 games. They host Villareal at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez on Sunday. Will Julien Lopetegui and Co. secure all three points as they push for a Champions League spot next season?

LaLiga: Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna

Atletico Madrid have been average after 16 matches in the LaLiga this season. They secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with a 2-0 win against Lokomotiv Moscow earlier this week and will hope to bag all three points as they take on Osasuna who trail Los Rojiblancos by just three points. Can Diego Simeone's boys make it to the top four in the LaLiga table standings?

LaLiga fixtures list for Matchday 17

Alaves vs Leganes (December 13, 1:30 AM IST)

Granada vs Levante (December 14, 05:30 PM IST)

Athletic Bilbao vs Eibar (December 14, 11:00 PM IST)

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna (December 14, 01:30 AM IST)

Getafe FC vs Valladolid (December 15, 04:30 PM IST)

Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona (December 14, 08:30 PM IST)

Celta Vigo vs RCD Mallorca (December 15, 06:30 PM IST)

Espanyol vs Real Betis (December 15, 08:30 PM IST)

Sevilla vs Villareal (December 15, 11:00 PM IST)

Valencia vs Real Madrid (December 16, 1:30 AM IST)