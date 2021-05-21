LaLiga Prize Money: How Much Money Will LaLiga Winners 2021 Receive?

The 2020-21 LaLiga title race will go to the final day of the season as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid battle it out. Ronald Koeman's Barcelona are now out of contention to win the league title. Since the advent of the 38 game season in the 1980s, this will be the 11th time that LaLiga has gone to the final day with all to play for.

⏳ 𝑰𝒕'𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒅𝒐𝒘𝒏 👊 pic.twitter.com/7y3evznqdL — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 20, 2021

However, netizens have been curious to know about the LaLiga prize money and how much money will the winners of the Spanish title earn through winning the 2020-21 domestic campaign. Here's a breakdown of the LaLiga prize money ahead of a dramatic final round of fixtures that will be played this weekend.

LaLiga prize money breakdown

Prior to 2015, every top division club in LaLiga had to negotiate their own TV rights deals LaLiga passed a historic bill that ensured the collective sale of LaLiga TV rights both domestically and overseas. Telefonica and Movistar bought the domestic live TV rights for around €1.89 billion in a 3-year deal while MediaPro also splashed out €750 million for three years making it a total of €2.70 billion (£1.8 billion) over three-year domestic deals.

With the new TV money distribution model, La Liga will put both domestic and overseas yearly TV money in one pot from which 10% will be allocated for division 2 teams. While rest of the 90% will be distributed according to the following model:

Equal-share: 50% will be distributed equally between all 20 top-flight clubs

Merit-Money: 25% will be distributed according to league positions based on the last 5 years.

Resources-Generation: 25% will be distributed according to each team’s capacity of generating resources for example number of official club members, season tickets sold and fans in attendance.

How much money will LaLiga winners 2021 receive?

Although the prize money for the LaLiga 2021 winners has not been revealed, reports claim that LaLiga winners, either Atleti or Real Madrid will get a whooping €40 million for winning the Spanish league title.

LaLiga fixtures for final day of the season

Atletico Madrid are currently top of the LaLiga table, two points ahead of Real Madrid in second. The Rojiblancos will be crowned LaLiga champions 2020-21 if they win their final league game against Real Valladolid on Saturday. A draw or a loss for Atletico Madrid will tilt the league race in favour of Real Madrid, who will need nothing short of a win to pip their city rivals for the prize.

Barcelona are third with 76 points. Only a loss on matchday 38 against Eibar coupled with a win for Sevilla (74 points) over Alaves will see the Blaugrana go down to 4th. Further below, Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Villarreal will find themselves in the middle of a scrimmage for Europa League spots, just 1 point separating Villarreal (7th with 58 points), Betis (6th with 58 points) and La Real (5th with 59 points).

Levante vs Cadiz

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis

Real Madrid vs Villarreal

Eibar vs Barcelona

Elche vs Athletic Club

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid

Huesca vs Valencia

Sevilla vs Alaves

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Instagram