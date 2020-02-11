Tired Of Barcelona And Real Madrid Winning Everything: Bilbao's Aduriz Has His Say

Barcelona and Real Madrid were both knocked out of the ongoing Copa del Rey competition by LaLiga sides - Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad, respectively. This was the first time in 65 years that the two big boys in Spain had been eliminated from the Copa on the same day. Athletic Bilbao star - Aritz Aduriz - declared that he is happy to see both Real Madrid and Barcelona knocked out from the competition.

Lionel Messi starred for Barcelona in the recent win over Real Betis

League leader in goals: 1️⃣4️⃣

League leader in goals: 1️⃣4️⃣

League leader in assists: 1️⃣1️⃣#Messi: the best of both worlds 👽

We're tired of Barcelona and Real Madrid winning everything, says Athletic star Aduriz

Is football in Spain more competitive now? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PJQbxAg9X8 — NairaBET (@NairaBET) February 11, 2020

In a recent interview with AS, Athletic Bilbao's veteran forward Aritz Aduriz said, "We are a little tired of seeing Barcelona and Real Madrid win everything. But it is nice to see competitions with more dynamism. You can see it in England, [where] it's enriching. It's a format that people like. I have been fantasising about [winning the cup] for a long time. At the beginning, it was a fantasy, and it may be closer now, although it is very difficult. Imagine retiring from football this season and winning a title. It's anyone's dream."

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois wins the LaLiga player of the month award

