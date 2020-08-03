Sunil Chhetri Turns 36: LaLiga Wishes Indian Football Team Captain On His Birthday

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has established a legacy of his own in the country through his varied exploits. The Indian striker has surreal records to his name limited not only domestically but encompassing international football as well. The striker is respected widely in Europe, something that was visible when the official Facebook handle of LaLiga wished the striker on his birthday.

LaLiga wishes Sunil Chhetri on his birthday

Chhetri celebrates his 36th birthday on August 3. Wishes have been pouring in for the Indian football team captain and LaLiga is no exception with their official Facebook page sending out a heartwarming birthday wish for the former Sporting Lisbon striker. LaLiga posted Chhetri's gif with a caption that read, "Janamdin Mubarak to the one and only Sunil Chhetri!!"

Sunil Chhetri's Sporting Lisbon stint

Chhetri attracted attention from European clubs after his rise to fame in India a decade ago. Subsequently, Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon swooped in to sign the skipper in 2012. However, his stint in Europe failed to take flight, with the striker forced to play for the B team of the Primeira Liga outfit. He later requested the club to release him after failing to establish himself and subsequently returned to India in 2014.

A Sunil Chhetri record that cannot be ignored

Chhetri is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian football stars to embrace the game. The striker has set some amazing records, both internationally and domestically during an illustrious career spanning a decade and a half. Fondly called 'Captain Fantastic', Chhetri holds the record of being the second-highest active international goalscorer behind the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has netted more international goals than Barcelona and Argentina great Lionel Messi as well. Chhetri has scored 72 goals in 115 appearances, four more than Messi. The captain is the most capped Indian football player, managing 115 appearances for the country. He holds the unique record of being the only Indian star to net three hat-tricks. Currently, Chhetri is plying his trade with ISL side Bengaluru FC, having joined the club in 2015 after a two-season stint with Mumbai City FC.

Image courtesy: Indian Football Team Twitter