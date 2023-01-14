Leandro Trossard To Leave Brighton? Player's Agent Slams Manager In Explosive Statement

Brighton star Leandro Trossard's agent, Josy Comhair, has issued an explosive statement after the club's manager Roberto de Zerbi claimed that the Belgian forward was dropped due to 'disciplinary issues.' Zerbi had stated during his presser on January 13 that Trossard would miss Brighton's upcoming Premier League clash against Liverpool as he was unhappy with the 28-year-old's attitude.

This recent altercation with the manager followed by an explosive statement from his agent could mean that Trossard would leave Brighton in this transfer window.

Leandro Trossard's agent hits back at Roberto de Zerbi

After Roberto de Zerbi made some critical remarks about Leandro Trossard's behaviour during his press conference, the Belgian star's agent hit back at the Brighton manager by issuing a lengthy statement. The statement released by Josy Comhair to Belgian media as quoted by Fabrizio Romano read,

"Before Leandro left for Qatar, Brighton's intention was to have Leandro sign on. This did not happen, as the parties did not come to an agreement. Leandro has also indicated that he is ready for his next step. After the World Cup, there was an altercation between Leandro and a player in training over a trivial matter. Since then, the manager no longer speaks to Leandro, which is obviously not conducive to the atmosphere, nor is it performance-oriented. Leandro still had a starting place against Southampton and Arsenal, but against Everton, he was on the bench. He was also not included in the five substitutions that took place at the time, and this without any explanation. In the run-up to the match against Middlesbrough for the FA Cup, Leandro had already indicated twice that he had problems with his calf. This was the reason why he stopped training. This was, incidentally, in consultation with the medical staff. The manager told Leandro that he had to train separately. Last Monday, the manager [De Zerbi] humiliated Leandro in [the] group and indicated that he no longer wanted to see him. A manager who has not communicated directly with his player for four weeks is really incomprehensible."

Comhair's explosive statement came a few hours after Roberto de Zerbi told the media in his pre-match press conference, "Leandro isn’t on the list of players for tomorrow. He left the session without saying anything to me. And it’s not good. I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behavior, I don’t like. He has to understand me, I want only players who work hard and play for the team 100%. I don’t know about the transfer market if he wants to change teams or not."

With De Zerbi himself having referred to the transfer market, there is a chance that Trossard will indeed leave Brighton after his recent fallout with the manager.