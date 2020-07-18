Leeds United Get Promoted To The Premier League After 16 Long Years, Fans Go WILD

After their last match, Leeds United needed a point to make the Leeds United Premier League promotion a reality. However after West Brom lost 2-1 to Huddersfield Town, the Leeds United Premier League quest was confirmed as the club got promoted to English’s top tier. Leeds United have been one of the most storied clubs in English football. With the Leeds United promotion confirmed, the club make a return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. While the club secured promotion, the Leeds United Championship winners charge continues, as the club look to win the league title.

Leeds players instigated ‘stop crying Frank Lampard’



Brilliant 😍 pic.twitter.com/DNgvGyw7j0 — Super Leeds (@shez_dictates) July 18, 2020

Fans celebrate wildly as Leeds United promotion confirmed

After the West Brom game ended, fans took to social media and the streets to rejoice in the Leeds United Premier League return. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the fact that Leeds United were now a Premier League team, while others asserted that the 16-year painful wait is finally over with the Leeds United promotion. With the Leeds United promotion confirmed, the party started at Elland Road, the club’s home ground. Both players and fans celebrated the occasion, with thousands of fans gathering at the stadium. Wild celebrations erupted after news of the Leeds United Premier League return was confirmed.

Unbelievable time 💛💙🙏thank you @LUFC for let me living such an amazing time WEAREBACK pic.twitter.com/o5hJmqD64r — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) July 17, 2020

The club’s supporters wildly celebrated the Leeds United promotion outside the stadium, with blue smoke from multiple flares filling the atmosphere. Fans could be seen with yellow and blue flares, which are the club’s colours, outside the stadium. While fans danced and sang outside the stadium, they were joined by Leeds United players as they celebrated the club’s promotion from inside the stadium.

Several visuals from the wild celebrations by Leeds United fans have made their way online. Cars outside Elland Road were seen to have been damaged as they became impromptu dancing spots for the club’s supporters as they celebrated the Leeds United promotion. Fans were also seen bursting fireworks, with many coming in large numbers with club flags and scarves. Club songs such as “There’s only one Jack Charlton” and then “There’s only one Norman Hunter” were also sung by supporters. The wild celebrations ultimately stopped after police had to intervene, who asked Leeds supporters to finish drinking up and leave.

Leeds promoted to the Premier League but celebrations turn sour with cars smashed as thousands flock to Elland Road. Supporters were pictured standing on a car, leaving it with huge dents and smashed windows pic.twitter.com/861iW01mDU — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) July 18, 2020

Fans reach Marcelo Bielsa's home after Leeds get promoted

Elland Road wasn’t the only place where the unbelievable Leeds United promotion celebrations were taking place. A set of fans also flocked to Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa's home to celebrate the occasion. In a video shared online. Marcelo Bielsa can be seen with a group of club supporters, elbow bumping them and thanking them for their support, as they expressed their love and admiration for Bielsa.

