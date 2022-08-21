Leeds United Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League LIVE In India, UK, US?

Following a disappointing 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last week, Chelsea are all set to travel to Elland Road on Sunday to face Leeds United in their next Premier League match. With rivals Arsenal having registered their third consecutive win on Saturday, the Blues cannot afford to drop any more points.

On the other hand, Leeds are currently in seventh place with four points as a result of a fantastic win over Wolves in their opening game before a draw against Southampton in their next match. Considering the impressive form of Jesse Marsch's side, they are likely to pose a difficult challenge to Chelsea. Hence, ahead of what promises to be an exciting contest, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Leeds United vs Chelsea live streaming details.

What time will Leeds United vs Chelsea begin?

The Leeds United vs Chelsea match will begin live at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 21.

How to watch Premier League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the clash on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the Premier League.

Leeds United vs Chelsea live streaming details

Indian fans can access the live stream of the Leeds United vs Chelsea match via the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV.

Where to watch Leeds United vs Chelsea live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Leeds United vs Chelsea match will be telecasted live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The match will commence live at 2:00 PM BST on Sunday, August 21.

How to watch Premier League live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the USA Network. As for the Leeds United vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The match will begin live at 9:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 21.