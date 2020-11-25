Legendary Footballer Diego Maradona No More; 3-day National Mourning Declared In Argentina

Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, Argentine media reported. The 1986 World Cup-winner was 60-years-old. Earlier this month, Maradona had successfully undergone surgery for a blood clot on his brain. As per international media reports, Maradona died at his home in Buenos Aires just days after turning 60. Argentina has announced a 3-day national mourning in the country.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez also paid his last tribute to the legendary footballer. Taking to Twitter, Fernandez wrote, "You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for life."

Nos llevaste a lo más alto del mundo. Nos hiciste inmensamente felices. Fuiste el más grande de todos.



Gracias por haber existido, Diego. Te vamos a extrañar toda la vida. pic.twitter.com/pAf38sRlGC — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 25, 2020

Hasta siempre, Diego.



Serás #Eterno en cada corazón del planeta fútbol. pic.twitter.com/jcsGP3GlNI — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 25, 2020

Widely regarded as one of the best players, Maradona played for notable clubs including Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla. Also known as the Golden Boy, he was the first-ever player in history to notch the world record transfer fee twice. Maradona represented Argentina in 91 international fixtures and also played four FIFA World Cups. He led the team to victory in the 1986 World Cup where he also won the Golden Ball.

Popular for the first goal he scored in the quarter final of the 1986 World Cup against England, wherein he scored with his hand, and it went on to be known as the 'Hand of God'. The second goal which he scored was voted as the 'Goal of the Century' as dribbled past 5 England players to find the back of the net.

Watch: Maradona's 'Hand of God' Goal against England in 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final

At the club level, Maradona led Napoli to its first-ever Serie A title in 1987 which he followed with a second trophy in 1990 and also brought home the Italian Cup in 1987 and 1991. Such was his impact that Napoli in 2000 announced that they were retiring his number 10 shirt at the club.

Apart from being a prolific player, Maradonna also managed the Argentina national team between 2008 and 2010. The attacking mid-fielder is also known for his off-field battles. Maradona has battled severe drug addiction and obesity. He was also receiving treatment for alcohol abuse since 2007