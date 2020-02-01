LEI Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Leicester City are currently third in the English Premier League and maintain an eight-point lead over Saturday's opponents - Chelsea. Chelsea will be given an opportunity to reduce that gap to five points when they meet over the weekend. Frank Lampard's boys will be the underdogs at the King Power Stadium. However, they are more than capable of beating Brendan Rodgers and Co. You can play the LEI vs CHE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LEI vs CHE Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Harvey Barnes remains in good spirit ahead of crunch Chelsea clash

LEI vs CHE Dream11 prediction

LEI vs CHE Dream11 prediction - Leicester City FC possible starting 11

Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell, Dennis Praet, Wilfried Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy

LEI vs CHE Dream11 prediction - Chelsea possible starting 11

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Matteo Kovacic, Willian, Michy Batshuayi, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant

When Kobe Bryant visited Stamford Bridge. 🏀⚽️ pic.twitter.com/q3w4P5XmyX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2020

LEI vs CHE Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: K Schmeichel

Defenders: C Soyuncu, R James, R Perreira, B Chillwell

Midfielders: N Kante, Jorginho, J Maddison (VC)

Forwards: J Vardy (C), M Batshuayi, Willian

LEI vs CHE Dream prediction

Leicester City will start as favourites to win against Chelsea.

Note: Please keep in mind that these LEI vs CHE Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The LEI vs CHE Dream11 selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

