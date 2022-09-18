Leicester City Boss Rodgers Gives Worrying Statement About Future: 'I Will Respect If...'

Leicester City's humiliating 6-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday was the club's sixth consecutive Premier League loss, in what has been a torrid start to their new campaign. While Foxes' coach Brendan Rodgers has been under pressure for a few weeks, the need to deliver positive results as soon as possible has increased all the more with another loss. Amidst the club's recent form, the 49-year-old's latest statement may suggest that a crisis is brewing and that his job is in real danger.

Rodgers provides worrying remarks over future

While speaking to Sky Sports after his side's defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers replied, "It increases the pressure on me very much so," when asked if he was feeling the pressure after suffering another loss. "I come in every day and do my work. I totally understand the frustration of supporters. I can't hide from that. It's my responsibility."

As for his future, the Northern Irish coach added, "Whatever happens I'll have a huge amount of respect for them [the owners] because they've given me great support. I understand the game. The scoreline didn't reflect the game but the bottom line is it's a heavy defeat. Whatever happens to me at Leicester? Whether I stay and fight on, I'll always respect them."

The 49-year-old then went on to add how his side lost the match in the final 17 minutes of the game, having been the better team for the first 73 minutes. "For 73 minutes it was a good game and we were arguably the better side with the chances we created. We got punished for mistakes," added Rodgers.

Leicester City headed into the first half level on goals with Tottenham Hotspur and also began the second half on the front foot despite conceding an early third goal. However, they seemed to fall apart after the 73rd minute, with Son-Heung min scoring an outstanding hat-trick to help his side clinch a 6-2 victory. The result leaves the Foxes in a perilous position as they are currently rock-bottom with just one point after seven Premier League games, and are three points off safety.