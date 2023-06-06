Leicester City Release Seven Players Including In-demand Midfielder After Relegation

Leicester City had a disappointing ending to their Premier League season as they got submerged in a demotion crisis. The Foxes got relegated to the Championship despite their final-day win over West Ham United in the top flight. They will have to fight it out in the second division in a bid to make a return to the top flight.

Leicester City released seven players including in-demand midfielder

Leicester have officially released as many as seven players to start their rebuild. Youri Tielemans, Çağlar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Pérez and Tetê will have to find a new destination. The club issues a statement confirming the departure of the seven footballers as their contracts have expired.

"Seven professionals are among those confirmed to leave #lcfc upon the expiration of their contracts this June. The Club extends its thanks to all seven players for their contributions during their time with us and wishes them every success in their careers."

The one-time Premier League champions also further informed that they are in discussion with defender Jonny Evans over the possibility of a new deal while the one-year extension clause in midfielder Hamza Choudhury's contract has been executed.

"The Club remains in discussions with captain Jonny Evans with regard to his future beyond the expiration of his current deal this month, while an option has been exercised to extend the contract of midfielder Hamza Choudhury to June 2024."

Tielemans has been one of the most sought-after midfielders last season and he will be in demand this summer. The Belgian playmaker has reportedly been linked with Aston Villa and Newcastle United and should be snapped by a Premier League heavyweight in the near future. Leicester have been on a search spree for a new manager and their list includes former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard and Dean Smith. It remains to be seen who they appoint as it could play a pivotal role in shaping their promotional battle.