Leicester City Vs Birmingham Live Streaming, Team News, FA Cup Live Updates

Leicester City will host Birmingham in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the King Power Stadium on March 4, 2020. Jamie Vardy is set to miss the clash as Leicester look to go all the way in the FA Cup this season. Here are the Leicester City vs Birmingham live streaming details.

FA Cup live Leicester City vs Birmingham: Brendan Rodgers addresses the press

Wigan ✔

Brentford ✔

Birmingham 🔜



Brendan Rodgers discusses the challenges of facing another Championship club in the #FACup pic.twitter.com/Tkm3HYoSTg — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 3, 2020

FA Cup live: Leicester City vs Birmingham preview

Leicester City will enter their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Birmingham as firm favourites to progress. The Foxes will host Championship side Birmingham City FC at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night. Brendan Rodgers is set to rest a host of first-team stars after the Foxes' recent loss to Norwich City in the English Premier League. Birmingham will be looking to make a point and pull off an upset by upstaging Brendan Rodgers and Co. in the Leicester City vs Birmingham match tonight.

Leicester City vs Birmingham live: Away team eager to impress in FA Cup tie

🗣 "They are very well organised, it will be difficult, but we are looking forward to the challenge."



Head Coach looks ahead to #LEIBIR... — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 3, 2020

FA Cup live: Leicester City vs Birmingham live streaming details

The Leicester City vs Birmingham game is scheduled for a 1:15 AM IST kickoff on Tuesday, March 5, 2020. The game will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

