Leicester City Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match?

After an extremely difficult start to the new Premier League season with a draw and three defeats, rock-bottom Leicester City will hope to put up a good performance when they face Manchester United in their next match on Thursday night. On the other hand, the Red Devils also had a below-par start to the new campaign with two consecutive losses in their opening two games.

However, since then Erik ten Hag's side have registered an outstanding 2-1 win over arch-rivals Liverpool and a 1-0 win over Southampton. With both teams having found it difficult to find their rhythm, this contest promises to be an exciting one. Ahead of the clash, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Leicester City vs Manchester United live streaming details.

What time will Leicester vs Man United begin?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League clash will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, September 2.

How to watch Premier League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the clash on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the Premier League.

Leicester vs Man United live streaming details

Indian fans can access the live stream of the Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League clash via the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV.

Where to watch Premier League live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Leicester City vs Manchester United clash will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The game will begin live at 8:00 PM BST on Thursday, September 1.

How to watch Leicester vs Man United live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the USA Network. As for the Leicester City vs Manchester United live streaming, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The match will begin live at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, September 1.