Leroy Sane Or Lionel Messi? Former Man City Star Dazzles In Bayern Training; WATCH

Bayern Munich sealed the transfer of Leroy Sane from Manchester City last month after an extended period of negotiations. The German winger who had endured to a difficult start to the season this season saw himself on the sidelines due to an ACL injury. However, he is back fit and in form, with a video posted by the Twitter handle of Bayern Munich testament to the fact. Sane's impressive training session led to comparisons with Barcelona ace Lionel Messi.

Leroy Sane does a Lionel Messi in training

In the video posted by Bayern Munich, Leroy Sane is seen showcasing his talent in training. The Germany international goes on to offer a glimpse of what the Bavarians should expect from him next season once he steps on the field - dribbling and pace to sum it up. The former Man City winger cuts across defenders with ease to move towards the goal, recalling Lionel Messi's magic on the field. However, he fails to net the ball past the goal line after an interception from his opponent. This short glimpse was enough to leave Bayern Munich fans stunned.

Bundesliga news: Leroy Sane's Bayern move details

Leroy Sane's move to Bayern Munich was officially announced in the first week of July with an initial estimated fee of £44.7 million. Man City will gain further financial benefits from Sane's move to the Bundesliga, courtesy of his contract which includes a £10 million ($12 million) add-on if he goes on to win any trophy such as the Champions League and the Bundesliga, apart from individual awards.

Bundesliga news: Bayern sporting director praises Leroy Sane

During his unveiling as a Bavarian, Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic heaped praise on the new signing. Salihamidzic stated that the Bavarian heavyweights were delighted to bag the services of a player as talented as Sane. He went on to describe the new signing as a 'real difference-maker.' Although Sane has already begun training with Bayern Munich, he will not be able to participate in the club's Champions League campaign this season.

Bayern host Chelsea in Champions League

Bayern Munich, having already clinched the Bundesliga title will now look to achieve European glory. Hans-Dieter Flick's side have a three-goal advantage over Chelsea in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Frank Lampard's men will travel to the Allianz Arena for the second leg that is slated to be played on August 8.

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter