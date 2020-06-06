LEV Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Bundesliga Live

Bayer Leverkusen host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on June 6, 2020. The match will be played at the BayArena on Saturday with a kick-off time of 7 pm IST. Bayern Munich occupy the top spot on the league table while Bayer Leverkusen are placed fifth in the league. Fans can play the LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction, LEV vs BAY Dream11 top picks, and LEV vs BAY Dream11 team.

🗣️ Hansi #Flick on seeking revenge against @bayer04_en: "The way we are playing is good. We are hungry for goals. That's exactly how we want to approach this next game. Leverkusen also have very quick players and a dangerous team." #B04FCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/hteWOEqHVc — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 5, 2020

LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction - Bayer Leverkusen squad

Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Özcan, Niklas Lomb, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Sven Bender, Paulinho, Lars Bender, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Mitchell Weiser, Exequiel Palacios, Kai Havertz, Adrian Stanilewicz, Ayman Azhil, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby, Kevin Volland, Karim Bellarabi

LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction - Bayern Munich squad

Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Alvaro Odriozola, Benjamin Pavard, Lukas Mai, Alphonso Davies, Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez, Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Mickael Cuisance, Sarpreet Singh, Oliver Batista Meier, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Jann-Fiete Arp, Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Dajaku

Date - Saturday, June 6, 2020

Kickoff time - 7 pm IST

Venue - BayArena

Here are the LEV vs BAY Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: M Neuer

Defenders: A Davies, B Pavard, D Alaba, S Bender

Midfielders: J Kimmich, S Gnabry, K Bellarabi, K Demirbay

Forwards: R Lewandowski (C), K Havertz (VC)

Bayern Munich start as favourites against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these LEV vs BAY Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The LEV vs BAY Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

