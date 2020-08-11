Lewandowski Scores Most Goals Across All Competitions; Messi, Ronaldo Fail To Finish Top 3

Having dominated every major competition for more than a decade and sharing 11 Ballon d'Ors, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have now begun seeing a decline in their numbers. The two superstars do not make it to the top three in the list of goal scorers this season across all competitions. Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski, rather unsurprisingly, tops the charts.

Lewandowski tops the charts, Haaland comes second

With a brace against Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16, Lewandowski has netted 53 times across all competitions this season. The Poland international guided the Bavarians to the Bundesliga title yet again, courtesy of his 34 goals in the league, while also netting 13 in the Champions League. The Pole has also assisted eight goals across all competitions.

Top scorers (in all club comps):



🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski - 53

🇳🇴 Erling Haaland - 44

🇮🇹 Ciro Immobile - 39

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo - 37

🇩🇪 Timo Werner - 34

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi - 31

🇧🇪 Romelu Lukaku - 31

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling - 31

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé - 30

🇬🇦 P-E. Aubameyang - 29 pic.twitter.com/JYkajFJaLY — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) August 10, 2020

The second player in the list might come as a surprise to many. Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is the surprise player to clinch the second spot, having netted 44 times, including his immaculate numbers for RB Salzburg in the first half of the season. He scored 10 goals in the Champions League, a number that is significant given his age. Meanwhile, Lazio's Ciro Immobile bagged the third spot. The European Golden Boot winner scored 39 goals this season, 36 of which were netted in Serie A alone.

Cristiano Ronaldo finishes fourth

It comes as a surprise not to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the top three, having dominated football for long. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged 37 goals this season and finished fourth on the list. His most recent game saw him score a brace against Lyon in the Champions League. Ronaldo netted 31 times in Serie A, finishing behind Immobile, with four goals coming in the Champions League.

Messi, Lewandowski's teams still alive in quest for Champions League glory

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi saw a dip in his goal stats, managing 31 goals so far. Although he finished as the top scorer in LaLiga ahead of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, the Argentine icon is ranked sixth in the top scorer's list. Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich are very much alive in the Champions League, which means Lewandowski and Messi will have more opportunities to add to their goal tally in this campaign.

Image courtesy: AP