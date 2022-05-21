Ligue 1: Are Neymar, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe Playing For PSG Against Metz?

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on Metz in their final league game of their season on Saturday night. The game will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on May 22. With Mauricio Pochettino's side already having lifted the title for the tenth time, the Argentine manager could make some changes to the team to give some new stars a chance. With that in mind, here is a look at whether the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are likely to play against Metz or not.

Are Neymar, Lionel Messi and Mbappe playing for PSG vs Metz?

Mauricio Pochettino will have the services of all three available to start tonight's clash against Metz, as they have all been named in the squad. The Ligue 1 giants issue a medical update ahead of every match, and Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's names were not included in the list. The list of players currently undergoing treatment includes Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes.

All four stars are continuing their recovery, and hence, will not be available for selection against Metz on Saturday. While Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi are all fit to start, it is up to Maurico Pochettino to decide whether he wants to give his star trio some more game time this season or give some opportunities to a few of the youngsters in the squad.

The Parisian squad for this final match of the season! 📋🔴🔵#PSGFCM — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 21, 2022

PSG's potential starting line-up vs Metz

With PSG having dropped points in three of their previous four league games (3D), Mauricio Pochettino is expected to start some of his best players with that in mind. While the Ligue 1 giants registered an emphatic 4-0 victory over Montpellier in their last league game, they did suffer three consecutive draws against Lens, Strasbourg and Troyes.

As a result of these disappointing results as per their extremely high standards, Pochettino is expected to start at least two of the lethal front three against Metz, with the third expected to come on as a substitute. Below is a look at our predicted starting line-up of the Ligue 1 giants ahead of their match tonight:

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi; Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti; Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar.