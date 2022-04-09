Ligue 1: Is Lionel Messi Playing For PSG Against Clermont Foot? Here's The Official Update

Even though Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have a healthy 12 point lead at the top from second-placed Marseille after 30 matches, they have yet had some bumps on the roads recently. Not only were they knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid despite having a 2-0 lead at one stage, but also their form in France's top flight has slipped slightly.

Of the four losses that PSG have suffered all season, two of them have come in the last five games (3W). If the French heavyweights are to get back to their best they need their best players playing on the pitch at all times. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Lionel Messi is playing tonight for PSG vs Clermont Foot.

Is Messi playing tonight for PSG vs Clermont Foot?

Lionel Messi is expected to start against Clermont Foot on Saturday, April 9, after PSG's official website only stated that Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler were on the club's injury list. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also found the back of the net in his side's clash against FC Lorient last weekend, on a night when star forward Kylian Mbappe was involved in all five goals. The Frenchman scored twice himself and assisted three others.

As for Messi, it is worth noting that the goal against FC Lorient was only his third of the season in 19 games, thereby highlighting the subpar campaign the Argentine international has had. However, the 34-year old's form in the UEFA Champions League is far better though as he found the back of the net on five occasions in seven games. Messi will now hope that he can carry on the goalscoring momentum now after finally scoring in last weekend's game.

How to watch Clermont Foot vs PSG live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Clermont Foot vs PSG live in India can tune in to the Viacom network. As for the live stream of the Ligue 1 match, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the game on the official social media handle of Ligue 1 and the two teams in action. The match will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, April 10.