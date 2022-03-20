Ligue 1: Is Lionel Messi Playing For PSG Against Monaco? Here's The Official Update

Even though PSG have had an inconsistent run in Ligue 1, they yet top the standings with 65 points after 28 games, 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille. Having suffered two defeats from their previous four games, the French giants have witnessed some stutters.

Amidst these struggles, the primary question that arises is whether talisman Lionel Messi will feature in the squad on Sunday against Monaco or not. The Monaco vs PSG game is scheduled to commence live at 5:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 20.

Will Lionel Messi feature in Monaco vs PSG clash?

Much to the sadness of PSG fans, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will not feature in the team for their upcoming clash against AS Monaco. The French outfit confirmed that the Argentine was diagnosed with a flu-like illness that had kept him out of the training ground for the past 48 hours.

However, the 34-year old is not the only star who will miss the Ligue 1 clash as Sergio Ramos, Ander Herrera and Angel di Maria are sidelined as well. PSG recently confirmed that while Herrera is back from his eye infection, he would only return after the international break. Similarly, Ramos and di Maria will also return to action only after the international break, which is set to take place over the next two weeks.

Despite the injuries to some of PSG's veteran players, they are not short of replacement options as they have a star-studded squad. Below is the predicted starting line-up that the French giants could feature for their upcoming clash against Monaco.

PSG's expected starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

How to watch Ligue 1 live in India?

Indian fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Monaco vs PSG live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention.