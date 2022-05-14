Ligue 1: Is Lionel Messi Playing For PSG Against Montpellier? Here's An Update

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on Montpellier in the penultimate game of their season on Saturday. The game will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on May 14. With Mauricio Pochettino's side already having lifted the title, the Argentine manager could make some changes to the team. With that in mind, here is a look at what is PSG's injury update and whether Lionel Messi is likely to play against Montpellier or not.

Is Lionel Messi playing vs Montpellier?

Mauricio Pochettino will have the services of Lionel Messi available as the Argentine captain is fit to start against Montpellier. The Ligue 1 giants issue a medical update ahead of every clash, and Messi's name was not included in the list of players that are being currently treated. The list of players currently undergoing treatment includes Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes.

The duo of Draxler and Icardi are continuing their recovery to full fitness and are expected to be back to training with the squad next week. Meanwhile, Paredes has begun training with the ball individually. While Messi is fit to start the match against Montpellier, it is up to Pochettino to decide whether he wants to give the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner more game time this season or give opportunities to a few of the youngsters in the squad.

PSG's potential starting line-up vs Montpellier

With PSG having failed to win any of their previous three league games, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to start some of his best players in the mind. The club drew 1-1 to Lens on April 24 before suffering another draw against Strasbourg on April 30. And that is not it, as Pochettino's side also only managed a draw against Troyes in their previous match on May 9.

As a result of these disappointing results as per their extremely high standards, Pochettino is expected to start Lionel Messi in tonight's clash against Montpellier. Below is a look at our predicted starting line-up of the Ligue 1 giants ahead of their match tonight:

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi; Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar.