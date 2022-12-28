Ligue 1: Is Lionel Messi Playing For PSG Against Strasbourg? Here's The Official Update

After a crucial 3-1 victory over Quevilly-Rouen last week, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on Strasbourg on Wednesday night at the iconic Parc des Princes. The clash will begin live at 1:30 AM IST on December 29. PSG arrive into this game on the back of some stunning form as they are currently on a seven-game winning streak in the league. The last game they failed to win in Ligue 1 was a goalless draw against Reims on October 9.

If Christophe Galtier's side are to continue this staggering run, they will need all their best players to be on the field when they face Strasbourg. With that in mind, here is a look at whether FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Lionel Messi will play in PSG's upcoming clash.

Is Lionel Messi playing against Strasbourg?

PSG coach Christophe Galtier had some disappointing news for the fans as he confirmed (according to AP) that Lionel Messi would miss this weekend's clash against Strasbourg. Galtier said that the 35-year-old was given some extra time off to celebrate the success of the FIFA World Cup win back home in Argentina. The 56-year-old also added that Messi would only resume training on January 3, meaning that he would also miss PSG's clash against Lens on New Year's Day.

🎙 Christophe Galtier: "Leo Messi will be back at the beginning of January" #PSGRCSA I #PSGLive pic.twitter.com/2S5fxWS7WM — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 27, 2022

While Messi will not be available for the clash against Strasbourg, Galtier did confirm that the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have returned to training and would be available for selection. Below is a look at all the players PSG have available for the clash against Strasbourg:

Goalkeepers: Rico, Navas, Donnarumma

Defenders: Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mukiele, Pembele.

Midfielders: Verratti, Paredes, Vitinha, R. Sanches, Ruiz, Soler, Sanches, Kari, Gharbi.

Forwards: Mbappe, Neymar, Sarabia, Ekitike

Ligue 1 table update: PSG leads by five points

PSG have been in outstanding form as they continue to remain unbeaten (13W, 2D) in Ligue 1 even after 15 games and have now opened up a five-point lead over second-placed Lens. Christophe Galtier's side are 10 points clear of third-placed Rennes, who have a one-point lead over fourth-placed Marseille.