Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Edges Past Lionel Messi, Makes Intentions Of PSG Exit Clear

The Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has made a new record in the Ligue 1 on Sunday night by becoming the French League Player of the Season for four consequetive times. The 24 year old has scored 28 goals in the league and has now become the top goal scorer ion Ligue 1 for 5 times in a row. The ceremony was conducted in Paris with many players present. Mbappe was ahead of Lionel Messi, Loïs Openda and Séko Fofana of Lens, and Lille forward Jonathan David.

Kylian Mbappe is the only player to win the award 4 times, beating Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Sweden star won the award for 3 times during his stint with PSG.

“I want to thank all the players. Winning the league is a great honour for us," Mbappe quoted on accepting his award

The French star also praised Messi, the PSG staff, the management, and everyone who worked behind the scenes for their assistance throughout the season. From Paris Saint-Germain Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Nuno Mendes & Achraf Hakimi made it to list of UNFP Team Of The Season.

Where will Kylian Mbappe play next season?

After aimid rumors about the french star leaving the club leaving next year. He confirmed and assured fans that he will be staying with PSG for the next season. However, Mbappe is getting interest from Real Madrid the star confirmed: "Next year I will play at Paris Saint-Germain, I still have a contract, I will honour my contract."

In the recent fixtures the PSG duo of Messi and Mbappe is likely to end after the Argentine star is most likely to end his terms with the french club after 2 years of stint. Messi was missing from the ceremony due to attending a Coldplay show in Barcelona.

Mbappe is currently focused on PSG's final match of the season against Clermont Foot, which is scheduled to be played on June 3, 2023, before turning his attention to the international stage for the UEFA European Championship.