Lille Vs Chelsea Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

Leg 2 of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 will witness LOSC Lille welcome Chelsea to the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Thursday, March 17, 1:30 AM IST.

Chelsea progressed to the Champions League Round of 16 by finishing as Group H runners-up behind Juventus while Lille reached the Round of 16 by winning Group G. The two sides met in the 1st leg in London, with the game ending 2-0 to Chelsea courtesy to goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic. In terms of recent from, Chelsea are unbeaten in four across all competitions, while Lille are unbeaten in their last three. Here is where you can find the Lille vs Chelsea live stream, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Lille vs Chelsea Team News

In terms of team news, for Lille, Renato Sanches is out with a thigh injury.

As for Chelsea, Chelsea will be without Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi out due to injuries. The team have also travelled without Saul and Ross Barkley with Ben Chilwell out for a long term.

Lille vs Chelsea Possible starting line-ups

Lille Predicted XI: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Bamba, Andre, Xeka, Gudmundsson; David, Yilmaz

Chelsea Predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Lille vs Chelsea LIVE Stream details

Fans wondering how to watch the UCL clash between LOSC Lille and Chelsea live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The LOSC Lille vs Chelsea match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on CBS, fuboTV and Paramount+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate and additionally on the BT Sports app and BTSports.com.

Venue: Stade Pierre Mauroy, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Time: 1:30 am IST

Image: AP