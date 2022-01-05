Linares Deportivo Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch Copa Del Rey In India, US And UK?

Primera Division RFEF- Group 2 team, Linares Deportivo are all set to face La Liga giants Barcelona in the Round of 32 match of Copa del Rey 2021-22 at the Estadio de Linarejos, on Wednesday night, as per the local time. Barcelona head into the away match after winning 0-1 against Mallorca in their first game of 2022, playing in the La Liga 2021-22. At the same time, Linares Deportivo face Barca after winning against Alaves 2-1 in the second round of the Copa del Rey on December 15.

Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona: Team News

Ahead of the exciting clash, Linares sit 14th in their league table with 22 points from 17 matches, while the Camp Nou side finds themselves at the fifth position in LaLiga 2021-22 points standings with 31 points to their name. Barcelona is missing a number of players due to injuries and the COVID-19 virus, however, they will be riding high on confidence after earning three La Liga points at Mallorca.

Dani Alves is expected to make an appearance for Barcelona on Wednesday, having joined the team in the latter half of 2021. If he goes on to do so, it will be the first time since 2016 when Barcelona clashed against Sevilla, that Alves will be seen wearing the Barca jersey in a competitive setting. He will be one of the key players for head coach Xavi Hernandez, as the Catalans look to extend their winning record after winning their 31st title last season.

Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona: Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to start at 12:00 AM IST on Thursday from the Estadio de Linarejos, while it will begin at 1:30 PM on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM ET in the UK and at 6:30 PM in the UK. Soccer fans in the United States can enjoy the Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona Copa del Rey match on Wednesday by tuning into the live telecast of the match by ESPN+. While Premier Sports 1 will telecast the match in the UK.

Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona: Predicted playing line-ups

Linares Deportivo predicted XI: Juskevicius; Perejón, Guerrero, Josema, Marín; Sanchidrián, Meléndez, Rodri, Carnicer; Copete, Etxaniz

Barcelona predicted XI: Neto; Alves, Piqué, García, Araújo; F. de Jong, González, Puig; Akhomach, L. de Jong, Jutglà

