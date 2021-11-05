Lionel Messi Admits PSG Is One Of The Favourites To Win UCL; Reveals Six Main Competitors

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) new recruit Lionel Messi has recently revealed the club's chances of winning the elusive UEFA Champions League (UCL) this season. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has won Europe's biggest trophy on four occasions in the past, with all of the glory coming during his 19-year stint with former employers Barcelona.

As the Argentine legend aims to win his fifth UCL title and the first with PSG, he explained six top clubs that could prevent him from doing so.

Lionel Messi assesses PSG's UEFA Champions League chances

On being asked by beIN Sports what it would mean for him to win the UEFA Champions League with PSG, Lionel Messi replied, "I think it is my biggest target, and the club's. They [PSG] have been looking to win the Champions League and have been very close." The Ligue 1 giants have never won the title in their history, but have come close to winning it, having reached the final and the semi-final of the competition in their past two campaigns.

However, the chances ahead for the French outfit could never be higher as they boast one of the best squads in Europe currently. The new attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe (MNM) will be difficult to deal with for any side in the competition. Moreover, they also have a solid defensive and midfield unit that can help them keep more clean sheets. While the Argentine international admitted that PSG are one of the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League, he is well aware of the competition posed by some of the other teams.

Speaking on the competition, the 34-year old said, "We are one of the main candidates, but not the only one. Everyone is talking about PSG because of the players, but other clubs have been working together for years and have signed good players, like Manchester United, Man City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Atletico or Chelsea." Meanwhile, the likes of Ajax, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Juventus have already confirmed their place in the Round of 16.

PSG need one win to confirm spot in last 16

As things stand in Group A of the UEFA Champions League after four matches, PSG are currently in second place with eight points, four points clear of third-placed Club Brugge. A win in any of their two remaining games would guarantee them a spot in the knockout stages as the Belgian outfit can only reach a maximum of 10 points.