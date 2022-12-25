Lionel Messi 'agrees A New Contract With PSG'; Barca Return Talk Ends: Report

Lionel Messi is all set to continue to play for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as he has reached an 'agreement in principle' to renew the contract with one of the world’s wealthiest clubs, according to BBC. Messi’s PSG contract expiration date is due next summer, which led to a buzz he may return to Barcelona.

Pertinently, Barca President had publicly shown his desire to bring Argentina’s world cup winning captain back to the Nou camp, but Messi is instead believed to remain in France for the next year. Argentina’s highest goal scorer in the football WC, Messi contract renewal is also understood to have the option to continue with the French club until 2025.

Time to talk about future of #LeoMessi



For 4 months Luis Campos (DoF of #PSG) has communicated with Jorge Messi. There was a key meeting in Doha between Jorge and PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi and they advanced



There is an agreement for Messi to renew his contract with PSG pic.twitter.com/mMQMw1nlom — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 24, 2022

‘Would love’ Messi to return

Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta had earlier said he ‘would love’ to have Messi back at Barca, the club for which he has played for 21 years. However, as per the BBC article, Barcelona hasn’t approached Messi with the offer.

According to the agreement signed between PSG director of football Luis Campos and Messi's father Jorge, after a four-month negotiation, a deal has been reached to renew the contract for a year with the option to extend it by one more year.

For Barcelona, the club Messi joined as a 13-year-old, he scored 672 goals in 778 games, however, he parted ways with the Catalan club in 2021 as the club could not honour the contract because of La Liga’s salary limit.

