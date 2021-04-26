Lionel Messi Buys Luxury Apartment Which Has 1000-bottle Wine Cellar In Miami Worth £5M

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has reportedly splashed out £5 million on a Miami apartment, fuelling speculation of a move to the MLS. In fact, his recent property purchase in the USA is his second in a space of a few years. It’s believed the 33-year-old already has a £3.6 million apartment in Miami’s Porsche Design Tower, which was completed in 2017.

Lionel Messi Miami apartment: Barcelona ace makes stunning property purchase

According to reports from The Real Deal, Messi has purchased the entire ninth floor of a luxury apartment in Florida that boasts all the facilities for a millionaire to live in paradise. The breathtaking property sits on Sunny Isles Beach with beautiful views of the ocean. The four-time UCL winner has reportedly spent a phenomenal £5 million on his latest property purchase.

ðŸš¨ðŸ“ Lionel Messi has just bought a $7.3 million property in Regalia, one of the most luxurious buildings in Sunny Isles (Miami). #Messi ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡²ðŸ’°âœ…



[@elnuevoherald via @Route1futbol] pic.twitter.com/14BBuZhbvU — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) April 23, 2021

Reports claim that Messi's latest property, which is just a few blocks away from his previous purchase, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 360-degree views and even a 1,000-bottle wine cellar in 511 square metres of indoor space. As well as his own private pool, Messi and his family have access to six pools in total. There is also a spa, a fitness centre, a yoga studio, a children's playhouse, and a champagne bar. To top it off, a private chef is on-site for when Messi wants to line his stomach before delving into his wine cellar.

Messi, who has played his entire professional career at Barcelona, has previously claimed that he would like to play in the United States one day and his contract at Barcelona expires this summer. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner previously handed in his transfer request to leave Barcelona last summer but eventually decided to stay put at the Camp Nou. Messi later admitted that he didn't want to take legal action against the club he 'adores'.

Lionel Messi net worth details and investments

According to reports from Goal, Lionel Messi's net worth is estimated to be around £309M ($400M). The Argentine superstar reportedly earns around £500,000 ($610,000) per week. Messi has also been part of prominent campaigns with Pepsi, Gillette and Turkish Airlines. As part of their 2019 celebrity rich list, Forbes valued his endorsements at £27M ($35M) for that year in total. He also has three hotels in Barcelona.

DISCLAIMER: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - Leo Messi Instagram, Regalia Miami Condos Twitter