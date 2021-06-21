Last Updated:

Lionel Messi Contract: Barcelona Legend Will Be A Free Agent In 9 Days; No Agreement Yet

Lionel Messi contract: Barcelona captain is yet to agree a deal will become a free agent in nine days with his contract set to expire at the end of this month.

Arguably the greatest player in the history of the game, Lionel Messi is just nine days away from being a free agent with his contract set to expire on June 30. The Barcelona skipper stares at an uncertain future for the first time in his career as he weighs up his options before the upcoming season. The six-time Ballon d'Or's future has been uncertain since the burofax he sent to the club last year and no agreement on the Lionel Messi contract has been reached with the 33-year-old so far as per the latest Messi transfer news. 

Lionel Messi's contract ends in nine days, Barcelona hope for renewal 

Lionel Messi is currently with the Argentina camp hoping to end his international silverware drought, but the Barcelona legend could have no club to return to as he is just nine days away from being a free agent. Messi is yet to commit to the Blaugrana project under new president Joan Laporta, having announced his intention to leave last summer. Laporta's plans for the club are revolving around Messi being the cornerstone of the institution and has roped in quality free agents in the likes of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay. 

Joan Laporta has maintained that he wants to keep Messi at the club and remains optimistic about the Lionel Messi contract extending. The 33-year-old meanwhile last made a public statement on his future in December, stating that he would make a call after the end of the season. As per Barcelona transfer news, Aguero is also trying to convince 'best friend' Messi to stay at the club, as the duo are currently in the Argentina camp.

The six-time Ballon d'Or is said to be convinced by president Joan Laporta and his intention to build a winning project despite a lacklustre 2020-21 season. Barcelona finished third in LaLiga behind rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid and crashed out early in the Champions League. 

The issue of the Lionel Messi salary had further fuelled speculation, with Barcelona struggling to cope with losses amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Barcelona captain has agreed to a pay cut after El Mundo published details of the Lionel Messi contract, which is reportedly worth up to €555m over four years which expires in nine days. Reports claimed that the Messi salary is around €138,000,000 per season at Barcelona but his new deal would see a substantial reduction. Messi has reportedly verbally agreed on a two-year extension with the club, with an option of another year. 

