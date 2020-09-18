Lionel Messi Could MISS First El Clasico This Season If He Prioritises Argentina WC Games

Despite a dramatic decision to stay put at Barcelona after handing in his transfer request, Lionel Messi is in danger of missing the first El Clasico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid) this season if he is selected for Argentina's World Cup qualification double-header next month. Messi, El Clasico's top scorer, will have to spend two weeks in quarantine once he returns to Catalonia from his international duties and will, therefore, be unavailable for the clash against Real Madrid later in October. Argentina's World Cup 2022 qualifying fixtures have been confirmed, with matches against Ecuador and Bolivia set to take place in the second week of October.

Lionel Messi to miss El Clasico? When is El Clasico?

The first El Clasico of the 2020-21 LaLiga season is scheduled to take place on October 25 but Barcelona might be without talisman Lionel Messi for the intense encounter at the Camp Nou. Despite the pandemic, FIFA recently confirmed that players situated in Europe will be available for the CONMEBOL qualifiers, but a number of clubs have raised concerns due to their congestive fixture lists this season as well as the travel for the players. Messi, also the captain of Argentina, is expected to make the trip to South America in order to represent La Albiceleste next month.

Lionel Messi to miss El Clasico if he plays for Argentina next month

The Argentina national team will face Ecuador on October 8 and Bolivia on October 13 in the games which will be vital in their quest to qualify for the Qatar World Cup in 2022. More so, this is potentially the last time Lionel Messi will have an opportunity to win a World Cup. The games against Ecuador and Bolivia were originally scheduled to take place earlier this year in March, but were postponed because of the pandemic and will now take place during the second week of October.

However, under the current regulations in Spain, anyone returning from South America is required to remain in quarantine for 14 days, meaning Lionel Messi won't be able to play in any LaLiga matches during that time period.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid isn't the only game Lionel Messi could miss upon return to Catalonia

The first Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash this season will take place on October 25 but Lionel Messi could miss a total of three games for the Blaugrana once he returns to Spain from South America. Messi could potentially miss the games against Getafe, Real Madrid and Alaves in LaLiga.

