Lionel Messi 'didn't Deserve To Leave Like That' Says La Liga President Javier Tebas

In what was one of the most sensational pieces of news during a transfer window that no one will ever forget, Lionel Messi was told by Barcelona that they will not be able to re-sign because of financial issues and cited La Liga's financial restrictions as the reason behind the collapsed talks. So Messi moved on and joined French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer leaving Barcelona with a huge hole to fill. La Liga president Javier Tebas has now come out and said that Messi did not deserve to leave Barca in the manner he did and that his departure could have been avoided.

Tebas told Sport, "Just like when Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho left. We knew that one day this would happen. We have had the great luck of having the two best footballers in the world in the two best teams in the world and from La Liga we have been able to take advantage of this to put ourselves on the world front line. Perhaps Messi's departure has been a bit more painful, because personally I consider him the best in history, and he didn't deserve to leave like that, not only for Barça but for La Liga as well."

Messi did not leave Barcelona because of 'economic decision'

Tebas was then asked if Messi's exit from Barcelona was avoidable, to which he responded by saying that he spoke with Barcelona's president Joan Laporta personally and solutions were sought, however, he still left. Tebas strongly believes that the reason for Messi departing the club was not due to economic reasons and it will be proved when Barcelona releases their budget next season.

"I discussed it with Laporta personally, by phone, and with his board of directors. Solutions were sought if the reason was economic. If it has been for another reason, I can no longer value it. I think that next season, with the numbers that Barca release, we will see if Messi could really have stayed or not. And although I respect the decision of the club, you have to tell things as they are. It was not an economic decision. I know for sure," said Tebas.

(Image: AP)