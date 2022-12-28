Lionel Messi Gets Mobbed As He Attends Relative's Birthday In Hometown Rosario; WATCH

Argentinians have been buzzing ever since Lionel Messi and Co. won the country their third FIFA World Cup title (1978, 1986, 2022) and the first in 36 years. La Albiceleste won the trophy by beating France 4-2 in the final on penalties after scores were tied 3-3 after extra time. As a result of the win, Messi completed his trophy cabinet by winning the only title that he had not gotten his hands on yet.

Ever since the 35-year-old arrived back home in Rosario following his FIFA World Cup win, he has been surrounded by enthusiastic fans who have been very delighted to see him. One such incident has gone viral on social media when Messi was mobbed by several fans while he was on his way to his relative's birthday.

Lionel Messi gets mobbed by fans in Rosario

As seen in the video below, Lionel Messi was surrounded by several fans, who surrounded his car and shouted his name. The timing of the 35-year-old getting mobbed is interesting as it comes just hours after he released an emotional statement, in which he apologized to his fans that he would not be able to meet everyone as he was busy spending time with his family.

El que anda tranquilo por Rosario es Lionel Messi 😅



NUESTRO CAMPEÓN DEL MUNDO 😍🇦🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/jJuC2ToeZ1 — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) December 28, 2022

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Lionel Messi's statement read, "Well, we wanted to send our greetings to all the people of Funes, Rosario in general. We would like to thank you for the love you have always shown us, especially now that I have just arrived back from the World Cup. Forgive us as well because sometimes it is difficult to see everyone. We are with family and friends for a few days and sometimes it is complicated."

PSG coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that the 35-year-old will return to Paris in the first week of January after he has spent quality time enjoying his FIFA World Cup win celebrations with family and friends. Messi was the architect of Argentina's outstanding World Cup win as he not only contributed with seven goals in seven matches but also with three assists. Out of the seven goals he scored, he scored twice in the all-important final against France.