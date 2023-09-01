Lionel Messi, Inter Miami urged to stand in solidarity with hotel staffers during LA visit

Inter Miami are set to take on Los Angeles FC in a Major League soccer encounter at the BMO Stadium. Lionel Messi has been in sensational form since he joined the MLS outfit. He led the club to their first title in the Leagues Cup and also guided the team to the final of the US Open Cup.

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami could face a peculiar problem

On the eve of the match, Inter Miami has been the subject of a peculiar problem. The workers at Los Angeles' Fairmont Miramar Hotel urged the Inter Miami players to keep themselves out of certain establishments in the city. A statement from the Unite Here Local 11, A union of working hotel employees read,

"We have learned that Inter Miami and the great Lionel Messi are coming to Los Angeles this week for a match against LAFC on Sunday. As housekeepers, cooks, bellmen and servers, we ask Lionel Messi and his teammates to stand in solidarity with us and stay out of the Fairmont Miramar.”

[Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates acknowledge the cheers from the crowd after the Leagues Cup trophy presentation; Image: AP]

The striking employees are demanding a better wage due to the soaring housing costs in the city. Inter Miami are yet to respond to their calls as it stands. Inter Miami are currently positioned 14th in the Eastern Conference and played out a goalless draw with Nashville in the last game.