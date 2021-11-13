Lionel Messi Joins Cristiano Ronaldo In Elite List; Net Worth, PSG Salary Details Revealed

Lionel Messi needs no introduction with the Argentina superstar considered one of the great footballers in the current generation alongside Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Both the players have won almost every accolade offered at the club level, however off the pitch Cristiano Ronaldo holds the edge over Lionel Messi in terms of money. If the latest reports are to be believed, Lionel Messi's net worth seems to have skyrocketed following his move to Paris Sant Germain (PSG) in the summer.

Lionel Messi's net worth

According to the report published by The Mirror, Lionel Messi's net worth has increased to $600million (£450m) making him only the second-ever footballer, after Cristiano Ronaldo, to surpass the $1billion dollar career earnings mark last year. As per the report, a leaked copy of Lionel Messi PSG salary states that six-time Ballon d'Or winner would receive an annual paycheck of $110 million for his three-year stay in France, with earnings of $30 million during the 2021-22 season followed by $40 million for the subsequent two seasons. Messi's deal with PSG had a $25 million signing bonus too.

As per the report, Lionel Messi has been the face of Adidas for most of his career and was reportedly the highest-paid athlete in the world for five out of six years between 2009 and 2014. His Adidas deal has seen him pocket millions already but since he signed a lifetime contract with the German company in 2017, he has been making $25million (£19m) a year.

Apart from the Adidas deal, the further endorsements have come in the form of Gatorade, Pepsi and Budweiser, which have contributed to the footballing star to earn $33million (£25m) a year. Lionel Messi's net worth also includes Popular appearances on the covers of football video games Pro Evolution Soccer and FIFA for Konami and EA Sports, respectively, which have also heavily influenced the net worth of the sporting billionaire.

Lionel Messi 2021 stats

Talking about Lionel Messi 2021 stats following the move from FC Barcelona to the Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) in August Argentina forward has so far scored three goals from three UEFA Champions League games for PSG. In Ligue 1, Messi is yet to find the back of the net after making five appearances for the Paris-based football club.