PSG Plans Mega Event At Eiffel Tower To Welcome Lionel Messi After His Barcelona Exit

Lionel Messi is inching closer to a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain after talks broke down with Barcelona following the LaLiga club’s failure to battle losses

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is inching closer to a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after talks broke down with FC Barcelona following the club’s failure to cut down losses and make them compliant to register Messi. The 34-year-old, now a free agent, has held positive talks with the Ligue 1 giants and an announcement for the same is eminent in the coming days. PSG have grand plans to announce the signing of one of football's greatest ever players and reportedly have plans in place for a “mega-event”. 

As per multiple reports, PSG are planning a mega event to announce the signing of Lionel Messi and have booked the Eiffel Tower for the same on August 10. The Argentine legend, who won an astonishing 34 trophies at Barcelona, has left Camp Nou and been in talks with representatives from the Ligue 1 giants. PSG are favourites to seal the deal with little competition from the rest of Europe’s elite, as they continue to battle from losses amidst the pandemic. 

PSG have offered a two-year deal to Messi, with an option of a third-year as per reports from France. Should the 34-year-old move to the French capital, he could form an exciting forward trio, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to partner in the attack. Neymar and Messi were teammates at the Catalan club before the former moved to France in a world-record transfer. It is believed that the Eiffel Tower will be decorated in a special way to commemorate the arrival of Messi, who will become the club’s sixth signing of the summer. 

Reports suggest that Messi will bag a salary of 40m euros after tax for the duration of his contract. The wage does not include additional bonuses, which would be triggered if certain performance targets are met. PSG have already signed the likes of Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma, former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, Porto’s Danilo Periera, Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and right-back Achraf Hakimi. 

Messi to wear jersey number 19 at Paris Saint-Germain: Reports 

According to French sports journalist Julien Maynard, Lionel Messi has decided to wear jersey number 19. His old number 10 is currently worn by his former teammate Neymar, who was said to be willing to vacate the jersey for Messi, but La Pulga will favour the number 19. 

