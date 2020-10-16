When Lionel Messi Made Barcelona LaLiga Debut On October 16, 16 Years Ago: Watch

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has enjoyed unparalleled success ever since his rise at Camp Nou in 2003. With six Ballon d’Or titles, he has stood up as arguably the greatest player over the past decade. Messi, who went on to become Barcelona’s all-time top goalscorer, made his LaLiga debut as a substitute on this day, October 16 in 2004.

Messi Barcelona stats since his debut

Messi made his LaLiga debut against city rivals Espanyol and was introduced in the game as a substitute in the 82nd minute. The then youngster achieved the milestone at the age of 17 years and three months, becoming the youngest player to play for Barcelona at that time. He managed a total of nine appearances as a substitute that season. Interestingly, he had already made his debut for Barcelona's first team back in 2003 against Jose Mourinho's FC Porto in a friendly.

Messi bagged his first goal for Barcelona in 2005 against Albacete, with his mentor Ronaldinho assisting him. And he hasn't stopped scoring since, with his tally currently running at 635 goals across all competitions. Notably, his goal tally is at least thrice more than second-placed Cesar, who netted 232 times during a Barcelona career spanning 13 seasons.

He has clinched four Champions League titles since his debut. Besides, Barcelona have been a dominant force in the LaLiga, winning the title 10 times in his career. Messi has also clinched several individual titles, including the much-acclaimed Ballon d'Or, a record six times. He also leads the LaLiga goalscoring charts, with 445 goals and running.

Messi transfer to Man City?

Messi is often praised for his loyalty with Barcelona. The 33-year-old received several offers from top European clubs but stood grounded, displaying his loyalty to the Camp Nou outfit. But things seemed to have headed for a change when he requested the club to let him leave the previous summer.

Messi has been at loggerheads with Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu and looked to leave the club last summer. But Barcelona clung on to their top scorer but are yet to convince him to extend his contract that ends next summer. Messi has been linked with a move to Manchester City.

Messi legally permitted to negotiate move from January

The Premier League heavyweights are keeping a close tab on his situation at the club and might swoop in to sign him next summer. Argentina captain will be legally eligible to negotiate with prospective clubs for a free transfer beginning January, with Man City ready with financial resources, as reportedly confirmed by club's chief operating officer Omar Berrada.

Image courtesy: fcbarcelona.com