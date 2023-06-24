Why you're reading this: Ever since Lionel Messi culminated his stint with Ligue 1 club PSG and took the decision to shift from the world of football to the universe of soccer, he has taken the spot of the foremost newsmaker of the sport; Rivalling yet again with Cristiano Ronaldo. Almost a month has passed, but the stories of Messi's seemingly unsettled stay in Paris remain prevalent. A new story regarding the saga drops now and then.

Lionel Messi opens up on 'adaptation struggles' he faced during his stint for PSG

After a 17-year spell with FC Barcelona, wherein he broke many records and came forward as the supposed GOAT of the game, the Argentine made a tearful exit from the Blaugrana club and said Bonjour to PSG. In a major revelation, Lionel Messi has brought forward that he faced an initial challenge in adapting to a new atmosphere at the club level and shed light on the capricious reception from the crowd.

"My stay in Paris started with a very difficult adaptation, much more than I expected, even though I had people I knew in the dressing room. It was difficult to adapt, to the change, arriving late, not having a pre-season, adapting to the new club, the new way of playing, new teammates, the city... It wasn't easy for me or for my family," he told BeIN Sports.

The welcome was "very nice," he added.

"And then people started to treat me differently, a part of the Paris fans started to treat me differently."

"There was a rift with a large section of the Paris crowd. Of course, it wasn't my intention. But these are things that have already happened with Mbappé and Neymar too. It's their way of doing things. But I still remember all those people who supported me, as they did at the start."

Lionel Messi's tumultuous stay in the French capital has now culminated. He will now play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21, 2023.