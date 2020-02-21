Lionel Messi Pays EPIC Tribute To 'predatory Striker' And Rival Cristiano Ronaldo

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate will never end as long as both players continue to defy all odds on the football pitch. Lionel Messi has starred for Barcelona this season, having bagged the 2019 Ballon d'Or award last year. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo had a slow start to the 2019-20 season with Juventus. However, the Portuguese forward has been unstoppable since the advent of 2020, scoring 20 goals as he helped Juventus to the top of the Serie A table.

Also Read | PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged with criminal offences in Switzerland

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo stats

Messi will forever be better and ahead of Ronaldo



MESSI IS THE GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/NCwD3mTSMY — Kanyewestafrica (@VillagePeople__) February 17, 2020

Also Read | Europa League 2019-20 where to watch in India as Man United, Arsenal aim progress

Lionel Messi heaps praise on long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi: "If Ronaldo and I played together I think I would pass the ball to him..... Real without Ronaldo has lost goals, but it was obvious it was going to happen. Not only goals, Cristiano also brings many other things." pic.twitter.com/8ttKlZAzsm — Juventus News - Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) February 20, 2020

Also Read | Harry Maguire told his brother that he would definitely score a goal against Chelsea

In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi has lavished praise on his long-time nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi was quoted saying "It's normal that he continues to score, he is a predatory striker, he loves to score, any day he plays he will score. He has many good attributes as a forward and at the minimum, he converts." Lionel Messi has scored 14 times across just 19 La Liga games this season for Barcelona but has failed to find the back of the net in his last four games. Will we see a Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo match in the Champions League this season? Fingers crossed.

Also Read | David Beckham makes fans nostalgic, posts about 2002 World Cup penalty against

Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA player picks between Messi and Ronaldo: “I love both of these players but I’ll probably go with Ronaldo.” #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/Y65EF68QHz — Ronaldo CR7 (@Abhishe46381461) February 16, 2020

Also Read | Tottenham dealt with major blow as Son Heung-min suffers long-term, SERIOUS injury