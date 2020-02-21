The Debate
Lionel Messi Pays EPIC Tribute To 'predatory Striker' And Rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Football News

In a recent interview, Barcelona great Lionel Messi heaped praise on arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi claims that Real Madrid are hurting without Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate will never end as long as both players continue to defy all odds on the football pitch. Lionel Messi has starred for Barcelona this season, having bagged the 2019 Ballon d'Or award last year. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo had a slow start to the 2019-20 season with Juventus. However, the Portuguese forward has been unstoppable since the advent of 2020, scoring 20 goals as he helped Juventus to the top of the Serie A table.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo stats

Lionel Messi heaps praise on long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo

In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi has lavished praise on his long-time nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi was quoted saying "It's normal that he continues to score, he is a predatory striker, he loves to score, any day he plays he will score. He has many good attributes as a forward and at the minimum, he converts." Lionel Messi has scored 14 times across just 19 La Liga games this season for Barcelona but has failed to find the back of the net in his last four games. Will we see a Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo match in the Champions League this season? Fingers crossed.

Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

