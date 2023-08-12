Lionel Messi scores another goal in Leagues cup, spiderman celebration goes viral - WATCH

Lionel Messi could not stop scoring for Inter Miami. The Argentine once again got on the scoresheet in the Leagues Cup encounter between Miami and Charlotte FC. This is Messi's 8th goal for the side in the 5 matches he has played so far.

Lionel Messi made a sensational move to Inter Miami this summer

The transfer came after a tumultuous stint with PSG

Messi is FC Barcelona's all-time highest goal-scorer

Watch Lionel Messi's magnificent goal against Charlotte FC in Leagues Cup

Ever since he has entered the world of American soccer, Lionel Messi has given a new attire to the Inter Miami side. Him scoring from a freekick has become a common sight and a team that was struggling for goals is now among the goals. On Friday, Inter Miami scored four past Charlotte FC, and one of the goals came from the foot of the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner. While it was already job done at the DRV PNK Stadium, to give an ideal conclusion, Messi scored in the final minutes of the regulation time.

A subdued defending coupled with a misjudgment by Goalkeeper Khalina gave Leonardo Canmpana the space, who gave a perfect pass to Messi, who in turn slotted it in. Messi scored in the 86th minute of the game to extend the lead to 4-0. Take a look at the goal.

Your firendly neighbour Lionel Messi

It seems Lionel Messi is really enjoying his time in America, as can be exhibited in his celebrations. Lately, Messi has been emulating the signature suaves of characters of Marvel's Avengers franchise. After channeling Thor and Black Panther, this time Messi did the famous web shooter maneuver of Spider-Man.

Lionel Messi has definitely come as an Avenger for Inter Miami. All of a sudden the team looks like title contenders. While Thor, Black Panther, and Spider-Man are done, what's next, Captain America or Iron Man? Hope the fans don't initiate a civil war on this.