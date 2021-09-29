Lionel Messi Scores First Goal For PSG In UEFA Champions League; Watch

It was dubbed a 'perfect night' by Lionel Messi himself as he grabbed his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain since leaving Barcelona and what a way it was to open his account for the Parisians. In the 74th minute of the Group A match against Manchester City, Kylian Mbappe set up Messi for the perfect shot, and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner obliged as he scored a wonderful curler past a helpless Ederson. That was PSG's second goal of the night and the match ended 2-0 with a victory for the Parisians over City and the second the ball hit the back of the net the fans in Parc des Princes went wild.

Take a look at Messi stunning first goal for PSG:

JUST LISTEN TO THE ROAR THAT COULD BE HEARD ALL OVER PARIS



Notice how Messi instantly points to Mbappé who provided the brilliant assist 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aa5n6FAtaq — mx (@MessiMX30i) September 28, 2021

In PSG's first Champions League of the 2021-22 season they ended up being held to a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge so this was a must-win match. After the game, Messi spoke about how it was the "perfect night" against a tough opponent. He said that he is very happy to have scored, he has played very little football since the Copa America final back in July and so it is natural that he needs time to adapt.

Messi lies down on the ground

During the match, Messi was also made to lie down on the ground behind PSG's wall as City lined up a freekick from about 25 yards out. Definitely not something we'd see a six-time Ballon d'Or winner doing, but he did so without complaints.

Look what PSG are getting Messi to do 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1NkjWjO5v0 — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) September 28, 2021

Record-breaking night for Messi

Messi's goal set a new record for the former Barcelona star as he has now managed to net in 17 consecutive Champions League seasons, joining Real Madrid's Karim Benzema on the astounding feat. It was Messi's 121st Champions League goal as well and he is now 14 goals behind the top scorer in the history of the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi also carried on his stellar performances against Pep Guardiola managed sides having now netted seven times in five games against his former boss. Now that Messi finally got his first goal for PSG, surely we will see the Argentine superstar break more records along the way.

(Image: @ChampionsLeague/Twitter)