Lionel Messi Seemingly Snubbed By Galtier For Vice-captaincy As Kylian Mbappe Is Promoted

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was seemingly snubbed by PSG coach Christophe Galtier for the club's vice-captaincy as it was handed to Kylian Mbappe. Galtier explained after PSG's outstanding 7-0 win over Pays de Cassel that the decision to hand over the vice-captaincy to Mbappe was made by him at the start of the season.

'I decided that he is the second captain': Galtier on Mbappe

While speaking after PSG's thumping victory over Pays de Casse in the Round of 32 of the Coupe de France, Christophe Galtier said (as quoted by Daily Mail), "I decided that he is the second captain since the beginning of the season. He deserves to have this armband when Marquinhos is not there because he has decided to stay. He scored 56 goals in the calendar year. He is one of the world-class strikers, one of the best in the world."

And it is pertinent to note that not only was Lionel Messi seemingly snubbed from being promoted, but former vice-captain Presnel Kimbpembe was also not informed of this decision. Taking to his official Instagram handle on January 24, the French center-back wrote, "In the last few hours I have been able to hear and read a lot about myself. I, therefore, wish to make things clear in order to avoid continuing to spread false information in this regard. I was not made aware of this decision, this is completely false...That said, I will always respect the decisions of the club.

PSG's lead in Ligue 1 is just three points

Following two defeats in their last three Ligue 1 games, PSG's lead in France's top flight has reduced to just three points over second-placed Lens. Since the start of the New Year, Christophe Galtier's side have suffered a 3-1 defeat to Lens and another 1-0 loss against Rennes in Ligue 1. Their only win in their domestic league has been a 2-0 victory over Angers.

Speaking of the club's recent struggles, Galtier said (as quoted by AP), "There are things for us to put right. When you are PSG, yes, there is an urgency. We must find our game, have much more energy, much more rhythm, much more intensity."