Lionel Messi Surpasses Brazilian Legend Pele's All-time Goal Record With Brace In PSG Win

Paris Saint Germain produced a clinical display during Tuesday's Champions League match against Club Brugge winning the match 4-1. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi both scored braces to win the match for the team and help them qualify for the knockout stage. Apart from scoring two goals Lionel Messi also went past the goalscoring record of legendary Brazilian footballer Pele.

PSG vs Club Brugge: Lionel Messi surpasses Pele

Brazilian legendary soccer player Pele had scored 757 career goals for club and country, until Tuesday when the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner (Lionel Messi) went past him. With a brace during PSG vs Club Brugge, Lionel Messi took his career goals tally to 758. With a tally of 758 career goals, Lionel Messi is now second in the list of most career goals. Lionel Messi majority of the goals have come in Barcelona jersey 678 club goals while playing for the national team he has scored 80 goals.

PSG vs Club Brugge highlights

Having already qualified for the knockout stage, PSG got off a brilliant start with Mbappe scoring twice within the opening seven minutes. The opening goal came in the second minute after Nuno Mendes combined with Mbappe down the left side. Simon Mignolet parried away Mendes’ cross and the ball returned to Mbappe, who fired past the Brugge goalkeeper to the far post.

Following the pressure from PSG, Brugge conceded again after Angel Di Maria picked out Mbappe in the box with a pinpoint pass over the defence. The France striker expertly volleyed the ball into the back of the net. Brugge had two big chances in the first half through Cisse Sandra and Mats Rits but failed to convert.

Messi then made it 3-0 with a significant effort in the 38th minute from Mbappe’s assist. Mbappe nutmegged a Brugge player as he burst down the left side then passed the ball to the Argentine star, who advanced near the edge of the box and curled his left-footed shot inside the post.

Club Brugge pulled one goal back with Noa Lang set up Rits in the area and the midfielder beat Gianluigi Donnarumma with a low shot. PSG was awarded a penalty in the 76th after Messi was brought down in the box. The former Barcelona player coolly converted with a shot to Mignolet’s left-hand side.

Image: Champions League/ Twitter/ PSG/ Instagram