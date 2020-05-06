Lionel Messi And His Teammates Return To Barcelona Training After Two Months In Quarantine

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and his teammates returned to Barcelona training ahead of LaLiga coronavirus testing this week. A club statement earlier stated that first-team players will be tested for coronavirus at Barcelona's training ground on Wednesday before resuming individual work in the future. The Spanish government has reportedly given the green light for the LaLiga return and the clubs have been given the approval to return to training this week.

Lionel Messi and his teammates returned to Barcelona training for the first time in almost two months on Wednesday morning after the government eased coronavirus restrictions. Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, the Barcelona training ground, was earlier inspected and given the all-clear for players and coaches to return. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lengelt, Sergi Roberto and Ivan Rakitic were amongst the first players to arrive at the Barcelona training facility. Summer signing Frenkie De Jong, Nelson Semedo, Arthur and new signing Martin Brathwaite soon joined them at the complex and were followed by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Lionel Messi and Suarez generally travel together to the complex but arrived in separate in cars due to social distancing protocol.

Coronavirus Spain: Officials aiming at LaLiga return in June

With clubs allowed to return to training after coronavirus testing, LaLiga officials are aiming for a June return for the top two divisions of Spanish football. Players from the top two divisions will train individually after an agreement with Spain's sports and health authorities that guaranteed the safety of both, players and staff. To facilitate the LaLiga return, officials have created comprehensive protocols for the return to training so that proper health guidelines are observed. The LaLiga return protocol includes training sessions progressing from individual to small groups and then team training. The LaLiga season was suspended indefinitely in March with Barcelona two points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid with 11 games to play.

