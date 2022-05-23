Lionel Messi Throws Fans Into Confusion After Posing In No. 39 PSG Jersey; See Pic

Lionel Messi was handed the Number 30 jersey when he was signed by Paris Saint Germain (PSG) from Barcelona during the summer transfer window. However, the ex-Barcelona star recently shared an image wearing the 39 number jersey leaving the fans confused. Messi won his first title with PSG by winning the Ligue 1 title.

Lionel Messi took to his Instagram handle to share an image of him wearing a PSG shirt which had No 39 on the back. For the unversed, the number is a reference to the tally of trophies he has now won in his professional career so far. Having spent the majority of his career with Barcelona, Messi has won the FIFA Club World Cup three times, Champions League four times, La Liga Santander 10 times, seven Copas de Rey, 8 Supercopas des Espana and three UEFA Super Cups. Besides the success at the club level. Lionel Messi also won laurels on the international stage winning the Copa America title with Argentina, as well as an Olympic gold medal and the U20 World Cup. The Ligue 1 title was Messi's 39th of his career.

Lionel Messi on PSG exit from Champions League

Coming to Lionel Messi's statistics, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has struggled with his form ever since joining PSG as he has scored 11 goals in 33 appearances, alongside 13 assists. Despite finishing the 2021-22 season as the French Champions, PSG still has to recover from their heartbreak in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. While taking to Instagram, Lionel Messi, in his message, also spoke about the pain he still feels following the defeat to Real Madrid.

He wrote, "We still have the bitter taste of our elimination from the Champions League in a tie where we were the better team, but, at the same time, I want to remember the joy of having added another title, which was one of the objectives. I am sure that good things are coming in 2022, it will be an important year and we will fight to be competing with ambition for everything. See you soon!".

Lionel Messi also reflected on the season which celebrated PSG's success. He stated, "The season has come to an end I want to thank my teammates for how they have treated me and my family since I arrived in always looking after and supporting me.This year was different with everything that happened, but, in the end, we won the league title, and it made me very happy to win my first trophy here in Paris."