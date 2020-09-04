Football Sensation Lionel Messi To Continue Representing FC Barcelona: Reports

It has been reported that football megastar Lionel Messi has decided to continue at his current club FC Barcelona. Messi was rumoured to have parted ways with the Spanish club and was all set to join the EPL team Manchester City as a free agent. However, the 2008 Olympic gold medal winner has now made it clear from his side that he wants to continue representing Barca, according to TyC Sports.

At the same time, it has also been reported that Leo will be addressing his fans in some time by letting them know that he is not parting ways with the prestigious Spanish club anytime soon.

15 minutes until Messi speaks. The moment millions of people have been waiting for, after too many weeks of people speaking for him. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 4, 2020

The Argentine sensation had led FC Barcelona in the recently concluded UEFA Champions League where the title-favorites were sent packing back by the eventual champions FC Bayern Munich who had handed them an 8-2 defeat in the quarterfinals.

It now remains to be seen what made the 2014 FIFA World Cup finalist change his mind at the very last minute.

After the conclusion of this year's UCL, it was learned that the elegant footballer was not on good terms with the Spanish club and wished to part ways and move on. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Messi has been an outspoken critic of some of the club’s decisions during the season, its first without a title since 2007-08. The season included a coaching change and exchange of public accusations between players and some club directors. New elections have been called for next March, and Bartomeu offered to resign if he was the reason Messi wanted to leave.

(image credit: AP)