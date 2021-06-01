Lionel Messi To Stay With Barcelona? Sergio Aguero Drops Huge Hint After Unveiling

Barcelona new boy Sergio Aguero has hinted that captain Lionel Messi could continue his stay at Camp Nou into next season. Messi's future has been a major takeaway from Barcelona transfer news since his bombshell transfer request, but tensions have mellowed since the arrival of new president Joan Laporta. Aguero is the first in line to join Barcelona this summer, with the Catalan giants expected to make a flurry of signings to improve their squad and build a project that Messi expects.

Barcelona transfer news: Sergio Aguero expects Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona

Sergio Aguero hinted that he expects Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona after signing for the Catalan club on a free transfer on Monday. The 32-year-old, whose decade long stay at Manchester City ended with the Champions League final loss to Chelsea, said at his presentation that he believes the two friends will be playing alongside each other at Camp Nou next season. Aguero and Messi are long-time teammates and came through the ranks together with Argentina, winning the Under-20 World Cup in 2005 and the Olympic Games in 2008, and have remained close ever since.

❝𝘐 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭. 𝘐 𝘩𝘰𝘱𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 — 𝘐 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭.❞



Speaking during his presentation, Aguero said, "We hope to play together, of course. But what happens with Leo is a decision he will take with the club. It's a pleasure to play with him. If he stays here, which I think he will, we will give our best for the club to achieve big things. I speak with [Messi] every day, but I can't tell you what about. The last message was him congratulating me on my signing."

Many believe the Aguero signing to be a sweetener for Lionel Messi to extend his contract, but president Laporta insists that the Man City legend is an important player and could be a vital cog in their system. Aguero will hope to replace the void left by Luis Suarez, who joined Atletico Madrid last summer. Laporta is working on extending Messi's stay and is operating on a two-year deal for the Barcelona captain who turns 34 in June with the option for an additional season.

Sergio Aguero salary

Sergio Aguero has signed a two-year deal with the club after the expiry of his Manchester City contract on June 30. The 32-year-old will now travel to his home country to join the national squad. Aguero is expected to make the Argentina squad Copa America 2021 despite having struggled for fitness and game time this season. The 32-year-old has reportedly taken a pay cut to join Barcelona this summer and his wages are estimated to be around £130,000 per week, roughly half of what he was earning at Manchester City.

