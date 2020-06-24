Lionel Messi Turns 33, Fans Pour In Wishes For 'greatest' Football Player

Quick links:
Record-breaking Ballon D'Or winner and of the most decorated football players ever, Lionel Messi turned 33 years on Wednesday. He made his debut for Barcelona on November 16, 2003, at the age of 17, against RCD Espanyol and has gone on to represent the Catalan side ever since.
Messi has won 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions League titles, 6 Copa del Ray titles, 3 Club World Cup titles, and 3 European Super Cups.
On his birthday, his fans from across the world took to social media to wished the star and made #HappyBirthdayMessi trend on Twitter.
Happy Birthday to The Greatest 🐐— Messi HQ (@Messi10Pic) June 23, 2020
Lionel Messi 👑 pic.twitter.com/uLClizsVSj
Love you #Messi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xwoDInw2LD
Happy Birthday Lionel Messi— Santosh (@_santosh_poudel) June 23, 2020
👕 721 matches
🇦🇷 138 caps
⚽ 699 goals
🇦 317 assists
🏆 10 La Liga
🏆 4 UEFA Champions League
🏆 6 Copa del Rey
🏆 3 FIFA Club World Cup
🏆 3 UEFA Super Cup
🏆 8 Supercopa de España
🎖 6 Ballon d'Or
🎖 6 European Golden Shoe pic.twitter.com/w0KiLu0qqf
Happy birthday to the king still ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cnCL7hTs8l
.
An inspiration to millions of young footballers, Messi is the only player to have won 6 Ballon d'Or trophies and 6 Golden Boots 🔥🙏
We, at Zinc Football, wish this little magician all the very best for the future. #KeepInspiring#Messi33 pic.twitter.com/f4Ay3vS4i7
Love you #Messi https://t.co/fcenhqxsmu
Baba Thiago!!! pic.twitter.com/ECAQNwFUJD
Wish you long life and prosperity, more wins, more trophies and more accomplishments. #Messi33 pic.twitter.com/CR2A1knzbK
You have changed football totally.... You have been doing this for years now yet you seem unstoppable.— 🇳🇫ONYE-EZE👑 M🅰️N$©N💯🇨🇲 (@joeselfy) June 23, 2020
You may be delayed or slowed down but never stopped.
The #Culers loves you.
I love you My King
Te Amo💙❤️
Happy birthday Messi pic.twitter.com/buRnBgbC3i
no one dare come close.
Lionel Messi 🐐
🌈🚀🚀🚀🚀👑👑👑👑❤️💙🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/0NL5T0kRll
