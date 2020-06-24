Last Updated:

Lionel Messi Turns 33, Fans Pour In Wishes For 'greatest' Football Player

Lionel Messi, often called the ‘The Flea', turned 33 on Wednesday. He celebrated his birthday by registering his 250th assist against Athletic Bilbao

Record-breaking Ballon D'Or winner and of the most decorated football players ever, Lionel Messi turned 33 years on Wednesday. He made his debut for Barcelona on November 16, 2003, at the age of 17, against RCD Espanyol and has gone on to represent the Catalan side ever since. 

Messi has won 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions League titles, 6 Copa del Ray titles, 3 Club World Cup titles, and 3 European Super Cups. 

On his birthday, his fans from across the world took to social media to wished the star and made #HappyBirthdayMessi trend on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

