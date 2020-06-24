Lionel Messi Turns 33, Fans Pour In Wishes For 'greatest' Football Player

Record-breaking Ballon D'Or winner and of the most decorated football players ever, Lionel Messi turned 33 years on Wednesday. He made his debut for Barcelona on November 16, 2003, at the age of 17, against RCD Espanyol and has gone on to represent the Catalan side ever since.

Messi has won 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions League titles, 6 Copa del Ray titles, 3 Club World Cup titles, and 3 European Super Cups.

On his birthday, his fans from across the world took to social media to wished the star and made #HappyBirthdayMessi trend on Twitter.

Happy Birthday Lionel Messi

👕 721 matches

🇦🇷 138 caps

⚽ 699 goals

🇦 317 assists

🏆 10 La Liga

🏆 4 UEFA Champions League

🏆 6 Copa del Rey

🏆 3 FIFA Club World Cup

🏆 3 UEFA Super Cup

🏆 8 Supercopa de España

🎖 6 Ballon d'Or

🎖 6 European Golden Shoe pic.twitter.com/w0KiLu0qqf — Santosh (@_santosh_poudel) June 23, 2020

