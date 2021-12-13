Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Again As PSG Draw Manchester United In UCL Round Of 16

The UCL draw for the Round of 16 has been completed and it will see a Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo showdown in the Champions League last 16 as Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn to face Manchester United and thereby reignite what is arguably and undoubtedly football’s most competitive rivalry.

With this UCL draw, a new Ronaldo vs Messi chapter has been written for anyone and everyone who has had even the slightest interest in football. The two have undisputedly been the best players in world football over the past decade and have often been in direct competition with each other in the La Liga before Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus.

The duo Messi and Ronaldo have come up head-to-head 35 times during Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid with 18 of those coming in La Liga and five each in the Champions League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup and twice during international friendlies. The games ended in 16 wins for Messi, 10 wins for Ronaldo and mine draws With Messi scoring on 22 occasions in comparison to Ronaldo's 19.

The Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry was revived when Barcelona had drawn Juventus last year in the UCL group stages, but Ronaldo missed the first clash, but in the reverse clash the duo went head to head in a game Juventus won 3-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace, both through penalties. And now once again the duo will go head-to-head twice in the UCL Round of 16 in February/March.

Champions League last-16 ties

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter vs Ajax

Sporting CP vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

PSG vs Manchester United

Image: AP