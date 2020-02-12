Watch Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo's Journey In EPIC Compilation Video

It remains to be seen when two of football's greatest ever players - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - finally hang up their boots. Both players enjoyed a fierce rivalry while playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid in the LaLiga before Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus last season.

Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d'Or award last year. He is in contention for this year's prize too. Cristiano Ronaldo has also hit peak form since the start of 2020.

Throwback to when Lionel Messi scored 91 goals in a calendar year!

Here's a reminder that Lionel Messi scored 91, NINETY ONE goals in a calendar year. Freaking genius. pic.twitter.com/eBogdb8cyd — Goal HQ (@goalhq_) February 10, 2020

Check out this nostalgic Messi vs Ronaldo video which is trending on social media

Dad? Who is Cristiano Ronaldo & who is Lionel Messi?



Sit down son, I am gonna tell you the most beautiful story. pic.twitter.com/q2dmB73QSJ — 𝕯𝖎𝖔𝖓 (@champDlON) February 10, 2020

A football fan (@champDION) uploaded the above video which features both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The video quickly started trending on social media as fans went down memory lane whilst watching the iconic goals scored by the two stars. Check the video out and reminisce about the two greatest players of world football.

Lionel Messi heaps praise on friend and foe - Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi:



🗣️ "Ronaldo is always there scoring goals in all the games and taking part in his club and national side. He has been doing that for many years and whether he is at his peak or a bit below it makes no difference.” pic.twitter.com/HXeAOye5IT — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) February 11, 2020

