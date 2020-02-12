The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Watch Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo's Journey In EPIC Compilation Video

Football News

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are entering the twilight of their respective careers. A Real Madrid football fan made a video compilation of both players.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lionel Messi

It remains to be seen when two of football's greatest ever players - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - finally hang up their boots. Both players enjoyed a fierce rivalry while playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid in the LaLiga before Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus last season.

Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d'Or award last year. He is in contention for this year's prize too. Cristiano Ronaldo has also hit peak form since the start of 2020. 

Also Read | Troy Parrott: All you need to know about the 18-year-old Tottenham Hotspur's prodigy

Throwback to when Lionel Messi scored 91 goals in a calendar year!

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo thought he would be a 'fisherman' in Madeira by the age of 35

Check out this nostalgic Messi vs Ronaldo video which is trending on social media

Also Read | Erling Haaland gulps mysterious drink on Dortmund bench, gives disgusted expression: Watch

A football fan (@champDION) uploaded the above video which features both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The video quickly started trending on social media as fans went down memory lane whilst watching the iconic goals scored by the two stars. Check the video out and reminisce about the two greatest players of world football. 

Also Read | Odion Ighalo gives away lucrative wages in China to sign for dream club Manchester

Lionel Messi heaps praise on friend and foe - Cristiano Ronaldo

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's gigantic car collection consists of everything from Ferraris to Audis

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
LPG CYLINDER PRICES HIKED SHARPLY
UP CMO'S SHOCKER
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
AAP LOOK SOUTH TO MUMBAI, BENGALURU
A BCCI PUNISHMENT FOR U19 BOYS?